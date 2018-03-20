Police identify victim, investigate homicide after woman's body found in KC park

The woman's body was found before 2 p.m. in a wooded area inside a park, located at 10th Street and Ewing Avenue. (KCTV5)

Authorities have identified a woman who was found dead at a Kansas City park on Tuesday.

The woman's body was found before 2 p.m. in a wooded area inside a park, located at 10th Street and Ewing Avenue.

Police later identified the woman as Theresa Christman, 36, of Kansas City, MO.

The case is being investigated as a homicide.

Police do not have a cause of death yet.

