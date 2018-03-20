Police identify victim, investigate homicide after woman's body found in KC park

The original PlayStation 3 came out in 2006. If you bought one, you can claim a $65 refund from Sony -- but you have to act fast!More >
The original PlayStation 3 came out in 2006. If you bought one, you can claim a $65 refund from Sony -- but you have to act fast!More >
A Warren County Chiropractor is accused of assaulting a three-month-old child, according to a Mason police report.More >
A Warren County Chiropractor is accused of assaulting a three-month-old child, according to a Mason police report.More >
Authorities are seeking help locating two suspects in a homicide investigation after a man was shot and killed at the Firelight Lounge early Saturday morning.More >
Authorities are seeking help locating two suspects in a homicide investigation after a man was shot and killed at the Firelight Lounge early Saturday morning.More >
If you wash meat before cooking it, you might want to read this.More >
If you wash meat before cooking it, you might want to read this.More >
A Florida sheriff says a 16-year-old boy killed his friend after finding out he was in a relationship with a girl he liked.More >
A Florida sheriff says a 16-year-old boy killed his friend after finding out he was in a relationship with a girl he liked.More >
New research is claiming that exposure to marijuana smoke is three times more harmful than that of tobacco smoke.More >
New research is claiming that exposure to marijuana smoke is three times more harmful than that of tobacco smoke.More >
The suspect in the deadly string of bombings that terrorized Austin blew himself up early Wednesday as authorities closed in on him, bringing a grisly end to the three-week manhunt.More >
The suspect in the deadly string of bombings that terrorized Austin blew himself up early Wednesday as authorities closed in on him, bringing a grisly end to the three-week manhunt.More >
US Supreme Court grants a stay of execution to a Missouri inmate who argued the process could cause him undue suffering.
US Supreme Court grants a stay of execution to a Missouri inmate who argued the process could cause him undue suffering.
Two students were arrested for allegedly bringing weapons to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where 17 students and faculty were killed last month. And a school deputy was found sleeping in his patrol car.More >
Two students were arrested for allegedly bringing weapons to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where 17 students and faculty were killed last month. And a school deputy was found sleeping in his patrol car.More >