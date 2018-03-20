Kansas City police investigate homicide after woman's body found - KCTV5

Kansas City police investigate homicide after woman's body found in park

Authorities are investigating a homicide after a woman's body was discovered in a park at 10th Street and Ewing. 

The body was discovered shortly before 2 p.m. in Kansas City. 

Police do not have a cause of death yet. 

