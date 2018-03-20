Neighbors frustrated by vacant building near I-70, Van Brunt

The original PlayStation 3 came out in 2006. If you bought one, you can claim a $65 refund from Sony -- but you have to act fast!More >
The original PlayStation 3 came out in 2006. If you bought one, you can claim a $65 refund from Sony -- but you have to act fast!More >
Detectives say it’s suicide, but her family calls it a murder. They contacted KCTV5 News Investigations when they felt like they were getting nowhere fast with the people who were supposed to get to the truth.More >
Detectives say it’s suicide, but her family calls it a murder. They contacted KCTV5 News Investigations when they felt like they were getting nowhere fast with the people who were supposed to get to the truth.More >
A mother left her two children at home in Pennsylvania while she vacationed more than 1,000 miles away, according to police.More >
A mother left her two children at home in Pennsylvania while she vacationed more than 1,000 miles away, according to police.More >
Authorities are seeking help locating two suspects in a homicide investigation after a man was shot and killed at the Firelight Lounge early Saturday morning.More >
Authorities are seeking help locating two suspects in a homicide investigation after a man was shot and killed at the Firelight Lounge early Saturday morning.More >
An elderly Kansas City woman says the city is threatening her with a fine and up to jail time for where she stores her recycling bin.More >
An elderly Kansas City woman says the city is threatening her with a fine and up to jail time for where she stores her recycling bin.More >
“The woman, who was 89 at the time of this attack, suffered the horror and humiliation of being raped, robbed and sodomized in her own home,” Clay County Prosecutor Daniel White said.More >
“The woman, who was 89 at the time of this attack, suffered the horror and humiliation of being raped, robbed and sodomized in her own home,” Clay County Prosecutor Daniel White said.More >
Authorities in Bermuda have confirmed the death of a 19-year-old American student who went missing over the weekend.More >
Authorities in Bermuda have confirmed the death of a 19-year-old American student who went missing over the weekend.More >
Jim Carrey is being criticized on social media for a portrait he painted that is believed to be White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.More >
Jim Carrey is being criticized on social media for a portrait he painted that is believed to be White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.More >
Ten cases of measles have now been identified in Johnson, Linn and Miami counties in Kansas.More >
Ten cases of measles have now been identified in Johnson, Linn and Miami counties in Kansas.More >
A student with a handgun shot two classmates inside his Maryland high school Tuesday before he was fatally wounded during a confrontation with a school resource officer, a sheriff said.More >
A student with a handgun shot two classmates inside his Maryland high school Tuesday before he was fatally wounded during a confrontation with a school resource officer, a sheriff said.More >