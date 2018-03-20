Overland Park man arrested for exposing himself to minor

Joseph Bycraft went before a judge Tuesday in Johnson County. He's charged with felony lewd and lascivious behavior. He is accused of exposing himself to a girl under the age of 16. (Johnson County Jail)

A Johnson County, KS man is accused of exposing himself to a minor, and it turns out this may not be an isolated incident.

Joseph Bycraft went before a judge Tuesday in Johnson County. He's charged with felony lewd and lascivious behavior. He is accused of exposing himself to a girl under the age of 16.

Bycraft was booked into the Johnson County Jail just after midnight Tuesday. He was arrested at his home in Overland Park.

The 39-year-old has a history of lewd and lascivious charges dating as far back as 2002 to last year. He spent a good chunk of time behind bars the last time. It remains to be seen what'll happen this time. It appears this is the first time a child was involved.

"This is not acceptable," neighbor Jelissa Green said.

Green couldn't believe it when she found out her neighbor, who she said always seemed like a nice guy, had been charged with the crime. And the fact that she has two small children including an 8-year-old little girl herself rattled her nerves.

"I don't think he should be allowed to be around a whole bunch of kids especially because everybody around here has kids," Green said.

Bycraft posted bond. He's due back in court at the end of the month.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.