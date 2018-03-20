2 arrested following police pursuit involving FBI ends in KCK - KCTV5

2 arrested following police pursuit involving FBI ends in KCK

KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -

Two suspects are in custody after a police pursuit that involved the FBI ended in Kansas City, KS. 

The pursuit began in Kansas City and ended up around 32nd and Orville in KCK. 

It's unknown why the pursuit happened. 

It wrapped up around 3 p.m. on Tuesday. 

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more. 

