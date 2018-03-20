Kansas City Zoo works to keep another rhinoceros subspecies from going extinct

The world's last male northern white rhinoceros has died leaving only two females left to save the subspecies from being extinct.
Imara is a 13-year-old eastern black rhino at the Kansas City Zoo. There are only a few thousand like her left in the world.
"It makes me really sad, and it makes you think about the fact that all of our decisions have consequences," said Alicia Wedel, animal assistant manager at the Kansas City Zoo.
The news of Sudan, the last male white rhino passing away Monday, is hitting those whose life's work is dedicated to helping animals and doing their part for conservation particularly hard.
The Kansas City Zoo is lucky enough to have two eastern black rhinos. They are also critically endangered. Their horns, made of keratin, are a status symbol in other parts of the world and are nearing extinction solely because of poachers.
"What I always say is like a Lamborghini for us is like you've made it ... you make big bucks. For them, it's like they want to have a rhino horn sitting on their desk at work," Wedel said.
The Kansas City Zoo has successfully bred rhinos in the past, and it's not easy.
There is only about a four-hour window that a female can become pregnant once a month, and these particular rhinos are solitary to begin with. You won't find a 3,000 pound animal who craves attention like rhinos do.
"It makes you incredibly sad that if something doesn't change that, unfortunately, such a majestic animal is going to go extinct probably during my lifetime," Wedel said.
If you're wondering what you can do to help, visit the zoo. The money that you spend there goes toward conservation and helping animals.
Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.
The original PlayStation 3 came out in 2006. If you bought one, you can claim a $65 refund from Sony -- but you have to act fast!More >
The original PlayStation 3 came out in 2006. If you bought one, you can claim a $65 refund from Sony -- but you have to act fast!More >
Detectives say it’s suicide, but her family calls it a murder. They contacted KCTV5 News Investigations when they felt like they were getting nowhere fast with the people who were supposed to get to the truth.More >
Detectives say it’s suicide, but her family calls it a murder. They contacted KCTV5 News Investigations when they felt like they were getting nowhere fast with the people who were supposed to get to the truth.More >
A mother left her two children at home in Pennsylvania while she vacationed more than 1,000 miles away, according to police.More >
A mother left her two children at home in Pennsylvania while she vacationed more than 1,000 miles away, according to police.More >
An elderly Kansas City woman says the city is threatening her with a fine and up to jail time for where she stores her recycling bin.More >
An elderly Kansas City woman says the city is threatening her with a fine and up to jail time for where she stores her recycling bin.More >
Authorities in Bermuda have confirmed the death of a 19-year-old American student who went missing over the weekend.More >
Authorities in Bermuda have confirmed the death of a 19-year-old American student who went missing over the weekend.More >
Authorities are seeking help locating two suspects in a homicide investigation after a man was shot and killed at the Firelight Lounge early Saturday morning.More >
Authorities are seeking help locating two suspects in a homicide investigation after a man was shot and killed at the Firelight Lounge early Saturday morning.More >
Jim Carrey is being criticized on social media for a portrait he painted that is believed to be White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.More >
Jim Carrey is being criticized on social media for a portrait he painted that is believed to be White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.More >
“The woman, who was 89 at the time of this attack, suffered the horror and humiliation of being raped, robbed and sodomized in her own home,” Clay County Prosecutor Daniel White said.More >
“The woman, who was 89 at the time of this attack, suffered the horror and humiliation of being raped, robbed and sodomized in her own home,” Clay County Prosecutor Daniel White said.More >
A student with a handgun shot two classmates inside his Maryland high school Tuesday before he was fatally wounded during a confrontation with a school resource officer, a sheriff said.More >
A student with a handgun shot two classmates inside his Maryland high school Tuesday before he was fatally wounded during a confrontation with a school resource officer, a sheriff said.More >
Ten cases of measles have now been identified in Johnson, Linn and Miami counties in Kansas.More >
Ten cases of measles have now been identified in Johnson, Linn and Miami counties in Kansas.More >