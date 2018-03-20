Man critically injured in shooting near 39th, Prospect

Police are investigating after a man was critically injured in a shooting Tuesday on the city's east side. (Chopper5)

Police are investigating after a man was critically injured in a shooting Tuesday on the city's east side.

Officers were called about 12:30 p.m. to the area of 39th Street and Prospect Avenue on reports of shots being fired. When they arrived on the scene, they saw a dark SUV stopped on the sidewalk, possibly wrecked.

The SUV appeared to have gunshot holes, police said. It was occupied by a man suffering from apparent gunshots. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The crime scene appeared to extend further east of the location, police said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.