Four hospitalized after motorist slams into back of MoDOT truck working along I-435

Three MoDOT crew members have been hospitalized after a motorist slammed into the back of their work truck.

The Missouri Department of Transportation said the crew was picking up trash about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday near Interstate 435 and Truman Road.

The driver who stuck the MoDOT truck was also taken to the hospital.

