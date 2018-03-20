Four hospitalized after motorist slams into back of MoDOT truck - KCTV5

Four hospitalized after motorist slams into back of MoDOT truck working along I-435

By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Three MoDOT crew members have been hospitalized after a motorist slammed into the back of their work truck. (MoDOT Kansas City?/Twitter)

Three MoDOT crew members have been hospitalized after a motorist slammed into the back of their work truck.

The Missouri Department of Transportation said the crew was picking up trash about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday near Interstate 435 and Truman Road.

The driver who stuck the MoDOT truck was also taken to the hospital. 

