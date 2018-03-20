4 hospitalized after motorist slams into back of MoDOT truck working along I-435

Three MoDOT crew members have been hospitalized after a motorist slammed into the back of their work truck. (MoDOT Kansas City?/Twitter)

The Missouri Department of Transportation said the crew was picking up trash about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday near Interstate 435 and Truman Road.

The driver who stuck the MoDOT truck was also taken to the hospital.

MoDOT said the conditions of the victims are unknown at this time.

More from MoDOT:

It is that time of year when our crews will be picking up trash, pothole patching, roadway maintenance, mowing and striping work. It’s imperative that motorists pay close attention while driving, especially in work zones. Remember to Buckle Up, Phone Down whenever you get behind the wheel. http://www.modot.org/BuckleUpPhoneDown/ MoDOT encourages all motorists to slow down, eliminate distractions and drive safely to ensure everyone is able to Arrive Alive.

