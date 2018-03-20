Federal judge orders Lawrence man facing deportation to be released from jail

Since being detained in January, Syed Jamal’s wife and children have only been able to visit him by looking through a pane of glass and talking on a telephone for a limited time. (Change.org)

A federal judge has ordered a Kansas chemist facing deportation to be immediately released from the Platte County Jail.

This comes after he was arrested in January and nearly deported after living in Kansas more than 30 years. He lived with his wife and three children in Lawrence.

Syed Ahmed Jamal, 55, has spent over 30 years in the United States. His family is on their way to the Platte County Courthouse.

The Polsinelli law firm was working with immigration lawyer Rekha Sharma-Crawford to secure the release of Jamal.

Jamal was returned to the Platte County Jail nearly a month ago after attorneys secured a court order to remove him from a plane in Hawaii that was flying him back to Bangladesh.

An attorney at Polsinelli's, Alan Anderson, is Jamal's neighbor.

Jamal's case is being reviewed by the U.S. Board of Immigration Appeals and federal courts in Washington, D.C. Along with the judge's order of release, prior conditions of supervision were reinstated.

Jamal, who is from Bangladesh, arrived in the United States in 1987 on a student visa to study at the University of Kansas. Most recently, he was teaching at Park University.

Previous coverage:

Family, friends rally around Syed Jamal during Tuesday court hearing

Family says Kansas chemistry professor granted stay after arrest by ICE agents

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.