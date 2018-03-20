FarmHouse fraternity to close University of Missouri chapter

FarmHouse International Fraternity announced the closure of the Columbia campus chapter Tuesday in a news release. (FARMHOUSE)

A third fraternity is closing at the University of Missouri after a consulting firm warned last year of a lack of university oversight.

FarmHouse International Fraternity announced the closure of the Columbia campus chapter Tuesday in a news release.

The release said that the closure was in response to a joint investigation the fraternity conducted with the university into allegations that hazing and alcohol policies had been violated. The release said the fraternity "will not tolerate this kind of behavior."

The release says Columbia police have been asked to investigate further.

Two other fraternities - Sigma Phi Epsilon and Sigma Alpha Epsilon - have been shuttered by their national governing organizations since the university received Dyad Strategies' report in October. Another fraternity has been put on disciplinary probation for hazing.

