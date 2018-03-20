FarmHouse fraternity to close University of Missouri chapter - KCTV5

FarmHouse fraternity to close University of Missouri chapter

Posted: Updated:
Posted by Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Connect
FarmHouse International Fraternity announced the closure of the Columbia campus chapter Tuesday in a news release. (FARMHOUSE) FarmHouse International Fraternity announced the closure of the Columbia campus chapter Tuesday in a news release. (FARMHOUSE)
COLUMBIA, MO (AP) -

A third fraternity is closing at the University of Missouri after a consulting firm warned last year of a lack of university oversight.

FarmHouse International Fraternity announced the closure of the Columbia campus chapter Tuesday in a news release.

The release said that the closure was in response to a joint investigation the fraternity conducted with the university into allegations that hazing and alcohol policies had been violated. The release said the fraternity "will not tolerate this kind of behavior."

The release says Columbia police have been asked to investigate further.

Two other fraternities - Sigma Phi Epsilon and Sigma Alpha Epsilon - have been shuttered by their national governing organizations since the university received Dyad Strategies' report in October. Another fraternity has been put on disciplinary probation for hazing.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.