UPDATE: KCK police looking to speak with woman about homicide case

UPDATE: Kansas City, KS police say Lacresha Carr reported to police headquarters, talked to the Criminal Investigations Department and was released pending further investigation.

Police are still seeking assistance in locating Tyjuana Watson.

ORIGINAL STORY

Authorities are seeking help locating two individuals in a homicide investigation after a man was shot and killed at the Firelight Lounge early Saturday morning.

Kansas City, KS police responded to a shooting about 1:30 a.m. to the Firelight Lounge in the 1800 block of Parallel Parkway. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man in his mid-30s deceased from an apparent gunshot wound inside of the business.

Police say Tyjuana Watson (Jackson), 46, was inside the lounge, produced a handgun and randomly fired one shot that struck and killed Michael Williams, an innocent bystander.

She was last seen leaving the business with Lacresha Carr, 40, in a white Cadillac Escalade with Missouri plates UL0F6U.

Anyone with information is urged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

