Kansas City, KS police seek 2 suspects in deadly bar shooting

Authorities are seeking help locating two suspects in a homicide investigation after a man was shot and killed at the Firelight Lounge early Saturday morning.

Kansas City, KS police responded to a shooting about 1:30 a.m. to the Firelight Lounge in the 1800 block of Parallel Parkway. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man in his mid-30s deceased from an apparent gunshot wound inside of the business.

Police say Tyjuana Watson (Jackson), 46, was inside the lounge, produced a handgun and randomly fired one shot that struck and killed Michael Williams, an innocent bystander.

She was last seen leaving the business with Lacresha Carr, 40, in a white Cadillac Escalade with Missouri plates UL0F6U.

Anyone with information is urged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

