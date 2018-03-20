Jury selection starts for men accused of Kansas bomb plot

Detectives say it’s suicide, but her family calls it a murder. They contacted KCTV5 News Investigations when they felt like they were getting nowhere fast with the people who were supposed to get to the truth.More >
A mother left her two children at home in Pennsylvania while she vacationed more than 1,000 miles away, according to police.More >
An elderly Kansas City woman says the city is threatening her with a fine and up to jail time for where she stores her recycling bin.More >
Authorities in Bermuda have confirmed the death of a 19-year-old American student who went missing over the weekend.More >
At least one person was injured when a package bomb exploded at a FedEx distribution center in Schertz, Texas, northeast of San Antonio, according to authorities.More >
Ten cases of measles have now been identified in Johnson, Linn and Miami counties in Kansas.More >
Authorities say the brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida school has been arrested for trespassing at the same school.More >
Neanderthals, Denisovans and our ancestors were mixing and mingling a long time ago -- and some of our genetics can be traced back to these archaic humans.More >
The 45-year-old rhino was euthanized after his condition "worsened significantly" and he was no longer able to stand.More >
The father of a boy who has Down syndrome is suing the Boys Scouts of America for blocking his son from becoming an Eagle Scout and revoking his merit badges.More >
