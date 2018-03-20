Lenexa police seek long-promised raise at Tuesday city council meeting

The officer says police were promised raises for the past two years and haven’t received them, adding that the issues are affecting area schools.(KCTV5)

Police officers in Lenexa say they are unhappy.

They say they are not only dealing with little pay but that their community is becoming unsafe.

One Lenexa officer says officers are leaving the Lenexa Police Department to work at other police departments. He says it’s all because morale is low and money is tight.

Over the last week, the Lenexa City Council has looked into the budget and are expected to report their findings on Tuesday.

The officer says police were promised raises for the past two years and haven’t received them, adding that the issues are affecting area schools.

According to the officer, there are only three school resource officers assigned to the schools throughout Lenexa and that those officers are frequently taken out of the school to perform other police related duties.

The officer says, after the mass shooting at a Florida high school in February, there should be an officer in every school, for the entire day.

The next city council meeting will take place on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

