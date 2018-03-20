Lenexa police chief responds to officer's claims of department's low pay, low morale

The officer says police were promised raises for the past two years and haven’t received them, adding that the issues are affecting area schools.(KCTV5)

On Tuesday, Lenexa Police Chief Thomas Hongslo is expected to present a full report of his department to the city council.

This comes after one of his officers spoke up as a member of the public during a recent city council meeting.

The officer said he was unhappy about the department's low wages and low morale.

Hongslo says the statement was how one employee was feeling, not the entire department.

The officer claimed that other officers were leaving the Lenexa Police Department to work at other police departments. He said officers were promised raises for the past two years and haven’t received them, adding that the issues are affecting area schools.

According to the officer, there are only three school resource officers assigned to the schools throughout Lenexa and that those officers are frequently taken out of the school to perform other police related duties.

The officer says, after the mass shooting at a Florida high school in February, there should be an officer in every school, for the entire day.

Hongslo told KCTV5 News that the department currently has four school resource officers and says they have never pulled an officer off the job.

The chief added that the city council just approved a $1.7 million budget and that annual raises and adjustments were handed out in the past week. He says the department has lost some officers to the Kansas City Police Department as the unit has offered lateral moves for officers.

Currently, the department is looking for eight new officers.

The Lenexa City Council will meet at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.