Family, friends rally around Syed Jamal during Tuesday court hearing

A Kansas City area professor has spent nearly two months behind bars.

On Tuesday, Syed Jamal and his family could get answers on when he could become free.

Since being detained in January, Jamal’s wife and kids have only been able to visit him by looking through a pane of glass and talking on a telephone for a limited time. They hope Tuesday’s court hearing means they are close to taking him back home to Lawrence, KS.

Jamal is a chemistry professor at Park University, who was on a temporary work permit when he was detained by ICE officers.

Before being detained, Jamal had been in the United States for 30 years.

On Tuesday, his community is rallying behind him. They plan to attend his court hearing to respectfully show that he has a community of support.

"I think it’s important that our kids see that you fight for something when it’s not right and we love them. I mean they're part of our family and they belong with us," friend Heather McKinney said.

United States Congressman Emmanuel Cleaver II, of Missouri, has also stepped in to try to help Jamal.

Sixty-five people met before the hearing and walked into the courthouse together. An overflow courtroom was used to accommodate everyone.

Attorneys for Jamal spoke for an hour, insisting that he be released while the case is being reviewed.

Prosecutors argued that Jamal's detention is a key part of the immigration process, saying there is a likelihood that he will be deported.

