Police: Speed, alcohol were factors in crash that hospitalized 3 near 20th, Main

Detectives say it’s suicide, but her family calls it a murder. They contacted KCTV5 News Investigations when they felt like they were getting nowhere fast with the people who were supposed to get to the truth.More >
An elderly Kansas City woman says the city is threatening her with a fine and up to jail time for where she stores her recycling bin.More >
Neanderthals, Denisovans and our ancestors were mixing and mingling a long time ago -- and some of our genetics can be traced back to these archaic humans.More >
Ten cases of measles have now been identified in Johnson, Linn and Miami counties in Kansas.More >
Authorities say the brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida school has been arrested for trespassing at the same school.More >
The father of a boy who has Down syndrome is suing the Boys Scouts of America for blocking his son from becoming an Eagle Scout and revoking his merit badges.More >
It's the stuff that fuels fortune hunters' dreams.More >
Authorities have euthanized a snapping turtle after seizing it from an Idaho junior high school science teacher who is currently under investigation for feeding a small puppy to the reptile.More >
A boy shot his 13-year-old sister in the head and wounded her after an argument over a video game controller, according to authorities.More >
The 45-year-old rhino was euthanized after his condition "worsened significantly" and he was no longer able to stand.More >
