Police: Speed, alcohol were factors in crash that hospitalized 3 - KCTV5

Police: Speed, alcohol were factors in crash that hospitalized 3 near 20th, Main

Posted: Updated:
By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
Connect
The crash happened at about 10:09 p.m. near the intersection of W 20th and Main Streets. (KCTV5) The crash happened at about 10:09 p.m. near the intersection of W 20th and Main Streets. (KCTV5)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Police in Kansas City say speed and alcohol were factors in an accident that sent three people to an area hospital late Monday night.

The crash happened at about 10:09 p.m. near the intersection of W 20th and Main Streets.

Police say a red sedan was driving north on Main when it slammed into the back of a silver sedan.

Officers say the driver of the red car was speeding when the crash happened.

The driver and a passenger in the red car, along with the driver of the silver car were all hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Due to the location of the accident, police were forced to close one line of the KC Streetcar for nearly 45 minutes.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.