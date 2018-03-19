Kansas City woman, 80, says city is threatening her with fine over recycling bin storage location

An elderly Kansas City woman says the city is threatening her with a fine and up to jail time for where she stores her recycling bin.

Mary Bryne, 80, has lived on the corner of 41st Street and Genesse most of her life.

She says it’s convenient for her to keep her recycling bin on her front porch, especially on days like Monday when it can fill up with rain water.

Bryne said last week she received an order from the city to remove her recycling bin and a cooler from her front porch.

If she doesn’t comply, the notice says she’s subject to prosecution in Municipal Court, which could lead to jail time and fines up to $450.

She says she keeps the recycle bin on her porch to protect it from the elements such as rain and snow, animals that roam around at night.

"I just think it's stupid that they would consider that a nuisance," she said.

Neighbor Steve Torre said the city's decision is a "ridiculous idea."

An 80-year-old Kansas City, Mo woman says the city is threatening to fine her for storing her city issued recycling bin on the porch. Only on @KCTV5 at 10. pic.twitter.com/glJDXuXDTF — Rudy Harper (@RudyKCTV5) March 20, 2018

“It’s pretty ridiculous the idea that the city would sell you a recycling bin and then cite you for putting it on your porch," Torre said.

City of Kansas City Communications and Community Liaison John Baccala said the city is trying to prevent neighborhoods from looking cluttered.

“It’s just to try and keep an abundance of things off lawns, off front porches - because we don’t want the neighborhoods to look cluttered," Baccala said.

Bryne says a neighbor made a complaint and that’s why the city sent out an investigator.

Meanwhile, the recycling bin is on the side of the house, out of reach for the 80-year-old who says she may not recycle again.

