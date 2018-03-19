UPDATE: Missing Kansas City man found safe

UPDATE: Kansas City police say he's been found safe.

ORIGINAL STORY

Kansas City police are looking for a missing 69-year-old man.

Jerry Yarber was last seen in the 6900 block of East 85th Terrace in KCMO.

He was wearing glasses, a black coat, blue shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

He was a recent victim of a stroke and cannot speak or communicate verbally.

If you see him, contact the KCPD Missing Person's Unit at 816-234-5136.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.