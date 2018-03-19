UPDATE: Missing Kansas City man found safe - KCTV5

UPDATE: Missing Kansas City man found safe

UPDATE: Kansas City police say he's been found safe. 

ORIGINAL STORY

Kansas City police are looking for a missing 69-year-old man. 

Jerry Yarber was last seen in the 6900 block of East 85th Terrace in KCMO. 

He was wearing glasses, a black coat, blue shirt, blue jeans and black shoes. 

He was a recent victim of a stroke and cannot speak or communicate verbally. 

If you see him, contact the KCPD Missing Person's Unit at 816-234-5136. 

