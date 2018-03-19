Kansas City police release sketch in hope of solving Jaclyn Burkhart's murder

Police are hoping to close a homicide case that's gone cold.

Jaclyn Burkhart, 32, was killed in a January drive-by shooting near 39th Street and Jackson Avenue.

No arrests have been made, leading Kansas City police to release a sketch on Monday hoping it would bring in new clues.

Authorities say they are looking for a black man in his 20s with shoulder-length dreadlocks.

Burkhart was in a car that stopped at the intersection of 39th and Jackson when a silver sedan pulled up and fired shots.

"It was just a barrage of gunshots at the vehicle," said Kansas City police homicide detective Jason Fidley. “These are frustrating knowing that at least 3 or 4 people witnesses were a part of a homicide and we’re not getting anybody or any information on it."

Burkhurt died a week later at the hospital. Police believe she was not the intended victim.

