FBI investigating after man robs Kansas City bank

The FBI is investigating a bank robbery in Kansas City, MO. 

The robbery happened Monday at Citizens Bank and Trust, located at 8405 N. Oak Trafficway. 

The suspect is described as a white male aged approximately 35 years old. He's about 6'4" and has a medium build. 

He was wearing black sunglasses and a cream-colored hooded sweatshirt with a hood pulled over his head. 

The man gave a teller a demand note and demanded cash; no weapon was displayed. 

He was last seen heading northbound on North Oak in a dark grey, four-door Mazda with silver hubcaps. 

