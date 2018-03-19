FBI investigating after man robs Kansas City bank

The FBI is investigating a bank robbery in Kansas City, MO.

The robbery happened Monday at Citizens Bank and Trust, located at 8405 N. Oak Trafficway.

The suspect is described as a white male aged approximately 35 years old. He's about 6'4" and has a medium build.

He was wearing black sunglasses and a cream-colored hooded sweatshirt with a hood pulled over his head.

The man gave a teller a demand note and demanded cash; no weapon was displayed.

He was last seen heading northbound on North Oak in a dark grey, four-door Mazda with silver hubcaps.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.