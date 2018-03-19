Lawrence police officer shot in leg during training session - KCTV5

Lawrence police officer shot in leg during training session

A Lawrence police officer was injured in a training incident on Monday. 

The Lawrence Police Department said the officer was accidentally shot in the leg during the training session at the Fraternal Order of Police, located at 768 E. 661 Diagonal Road. 

The officer is receiving treatment for injury. 

There's no additional information at this time. 

