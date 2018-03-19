Lawrence police officer shot during training session released fr - KCTV5

Lawrence police officer shot during training session released from hospital

A Lawrence police officer who was injured in a training incident on Monday has been released from the hospital. 

The Lawrence Police Department said the officer was accidentally shot in the leg Monday during a training session at the Fraternal Order of Police, located at 768 E. 661 Diagonal Rd. 

Investigators believe the equipment "became entangled inside the trigger guard" causing it to discharge. 

The officer is a two-year veteran of the Lawrence Police Department

