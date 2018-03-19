$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Belton

The luck of a St. Patrick’s Day Powerball drawing brought a Missouri Lottery player a $1 million prize.

State lottery officials said someone matched all five white-ball numbers in Saturday's drawing.

The ticket was purchased at Big Al’s Liquor and Wine, 17215 S. Highway 71 in Belton, with the winning number combination of 22, 57, 59, 60 and 66.

“If you’re holding this million-dollar Powerball ticket, please keep it in a safe place until you’re ready to claim your prize,” said May Scheve Reardon, executive director of the Missouri Lottery.

The win marks the 49th time a Missouri Lottery player has won a $1 million Powerball “Match 5” prize since January 2012.

St. Patrick’s Day also provided a Show Me Cash winner with an $83,000 jackpot. That winning ticket was sold at Patterson Phillips 66, 2885 Patterson Road, in Florissant.

“Big and small, we have winners every day, so check your tickets closely.” Reardon said. “In addition to our website and Check-A-Ticket machines at retail, you can also scan any current Missouri Lottery ticket on our mobile app to see if it’s a winner.”

Winners have exactly 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.

