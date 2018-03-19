Better act fast: Where, when to fill up so you're saving cash at the pump

Gas prices in Kansas City are falling unlike the rest of the county. (AP)

Gas prices in Kansas City are falling unlike the rest of the county.

However, the much-needed relief at the pump won't last too long. With spring just around the corner, more drivers will be on the roads which means higher demand.

Kansas City has fallen 2.6 cents the past week. That brings the average price for a gallon of gas in the metro to $2.32 on Monday morning.

The national average has gone in the opposite direction, increasing by 2.5 cents. That brings the total to $2.54.

So where are the best places to fill up to help you save some cash?

Well, if you’re out Monday night head to the Cenex on Blue Ridge where regular unleaded is $2.21. The Minit Mart and QuikTrip on Holmes Road are both $2.22.

Overall, experts say gas prices this spring will be higher than what they were last year.

The first day of spring is Tuesday.

