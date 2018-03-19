10 cases of measles now identified in Johnson, Linn and Miami counties in Kansas

Ten cases of measles have now been identified in Johnson, Linn and Miami counties in Kansas. (AP)

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment said those identified include eight Johnson County residents, one Linn County resident associated with the daycare and one Miami County resident not associated with the daycare.

To date, the state health department, along with the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment, Linn County Department of Health, and the Miami County Department of Health, have been able to identify where and when each case became infected.

Health officials urge people who are ill or exhibiting measles-like symptoms to stay at home unless they are seeking medical care. Before visiting a healthcare provider, call ahead so that the provider can take measures to protect other patients and staff.

This outbreak continues to be investigated and health department officials say they are working to identify contacts.

The average number of days between when a person is exposed to measles and when they first start showing symptoms is approximately 10-14 days.

Secondary cases are now appearing outside of the daycare, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment said.

"There is concern that some individuals in the general population may have potentially been exposed to persons with measles while they were infectious. Be aware that if a person has visited one or more of these locations on the dates and times listed they may have been exposed to measles," the KDHE said Monday.

AMC Dine-In Studio 28; 12075 S. Strang Line Rd, Olathe; March 9 from 3:30-7:30 p.m.

Aldi’s; 15290 W. 119th St Olathe; March 2 from 3-5 p.m.

Payless Discount Foods; 2101 E. Santa Fe St, Olathe; March 6 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

El Potro Mexican Café; 602 N Pearl St, Paola; March 7 from 4-8 p.m.

Children’s Mercy Hospital Kansas Emergency Department; 5808 W 110th St, Overland Park; March 8 and March 10 in the morning

Budget Coin Laundry; 798 E Main St, Gardner; March 9 from 8-11 p.m.

Olathe YMCA swimming pool and locker room; 21400 W. 153rd St, Olathe; March 10 from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Bath and Body Works at Legends Outlets; 1803 Village W Pkwy, Kansas City, KS; March 10 from 1-3 p.m.

Crazy 8 at Legends Outlets; 1843 Village W Pkwy, Kansas City, KS; March 10 after 1-3 p.m.

Orange Leaf; 11524 W 135th St Overland Park; March 10 from 3-6 p.m.

Measles is a respiratory disease caused by a virus. Measles is spread through the air by breathing, coughing or sneezing. Measles can be spread to others from four days before to four days after the rash appears. Measles cannot be spread to others by people who do not have the disease.

Symptoms of measles typically begin with a high fever, cough, runny nose, and red watery eyes. Three to five days after symptoms begin a rash develops and usually starts on the face at the hairline and spreads down to the neck, trunk, arms, and legs.

The best way to prevent measles is to get the MMR vaccine.

Because measles is a highly infectious disease, it is very important, if a person has been exposed and is starting to experience symptoms, that they stay home except to see a healthcare provider and limit their contact with people.

For more information about measles, click here.

