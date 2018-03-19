Kansas City prep stars shine in NCAA Division III hoops championship

Nebraska Wesleyan's Deion Wells-Ross (3) and Cooper Cook celebrate after the NCAA men's Division III championship college basketball game at in Salem, Va., Saturday, March 17, 2018. NWU defeated Wisconsin-Oshkosh 78-72. (AP Photo/Don Petersen)

Though the team cutting the nets at the NCAA Division III National Championship this weekend hailed from Nebraska Wesleyan, there was a distinct Kansas City flair on the floor.

Four players from the Prairie Wolves squad hail from the metro area – forward Cooper Cook played at Blue Valley North, guard Jack Hiller went to Olathe East, guard Kasey Conklin is an alum of Mill Valley and forward Dylan Dirks was a student at Shawnee Mission Northwest.

Cook and Hiller both started for Nebraska Wesleyan in the title game, scoring 16 and 14 points respectively.

Cook was also named the tournament MVP, while Hiller hit the three-pointer that put the Prairie Wolves up for good against Wisconsin-Oshkosh.

Playing at the school is a family tradition for Cook. His dad, Kevin Cook, was also a Hall of Fame player for Nebraska Wesleyan, his mom, Julie Cook, was on the Prairie Wolves Volleyball team from 1984-1986, and his big sister, Courtney Cook, was a member of the women’s hoops squad from 2012-2016.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.