Kansas House committee approves school safety legislation - KCTV5

Kansas House committee approves school safety legislation

Posted: Updated:
By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
Connect
The bill endorsed by the Appropriations Committee on Monday would require schools and state agencies to establish guidelines for fortifying schools against armed threats. (AP) The bill endorsed by the Appropriations Committee on Monday would require schools and state agencies to establish guidelines for fortifying schools against armed threats. (AP)
TOPEKA, KS (AP) -

Legislation designed to make Kansas schools safer from gun violence has passed a House committee.

The bill endorsed by the Appropriations Committee on Monday would require schools and state agencies to establish guidelines for fortifying schools against armed threats. It also would provide $5 million for safety measures like metal detectors and hardened glass.

The House will consider the bill next.

Kansas education lobbyists called the bill inadequate during a Friday hearing.

Kansas National Education Association lobbyist Mark Desetti said that $5 million is not enough to secure the state's nearly 1,600 schools.

The committee amended the bill Monday so that school districts must match any funding provided to them from the $5 million.

Republican Rep. Brenda Landwehr of Wichita proposed the amendment and said it would essentially double funding.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.