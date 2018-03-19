Tickets for Dierks Bentley show at Sprint Center on sale Friday

Dierks Bentley will make a stop at the Sprint Center on June 9 for his Mountain High Tour with special guest Brothers Osborne and The Cadillac Three. (LiveNation)

Dierks Bentley is coming to Kansas City this summer.

He will make a stop at the Sprint Center on June 9 for his Mountain High Tour with special guest Brothers Osborne and The Cadillac Three.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday by clicking here or by going to the Sprint Center box office.

