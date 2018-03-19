Police: Man grabs cash at Raytown store, rides away on motorcycle

It happened at about 11:58 a.m. at a store in the 9400 block of Missouri Route 350. (KCTV5)

Police in Raytown are searching for a man who they say robbed a store on Sunday and fled the scene on a motorcycle.

It happened at about 11:58 a.m. at a store in the 9400 block of Missouri Route 350.

When officers arrived, a witness told them that a white man described as being between 6-foot, 3-inches and 6-foot, 5-inches tall and wearing a motorcycle helmet, black pants and a neon green “construction” colored jacket displayed a handgun and demanded money.

Witnesses say the man grabbed an undetermined amount of cash from an employee and left the store.

Officers say the man was last seen leaving east on Highway 350 on a light blue Harley Davidson motorcycle.

No one was injured during the investigation.

Anyone with information about the man or the robbery is asked to call the TIPS Hotline (816) 474-TIPS.

