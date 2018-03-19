Lawyer: Ex-VA worker subject of around 100 lawsuits

The Wichita Eagle reports that Kansas City attorneys Dan Curry and Sarah Brown filed three more lawsuits last week on behalf of former patients of Mark Wisner. (Natalie Davis/KCTV)

The number of lawsuits accusing a former physician assistant at a Veteran's Administration hospital in Kansas of sexual abuse is approaching 100.

The Wichita Eagle reports that Kansas City attorneys Dan Curry and Sarah Brown filed three more lawsuits last week on behalf of former patients of Mark Wisner. He was sentenced last year to more than 15 years in prison for sex crimes involving patients at the Eisenhower Veterans Administration Medical Center in Leavenworth.

Curry said he expects to file a few more lawsuits in the near future, bringing the total number to around 100. Some seek $2 million or more in damages.

Prosecutors said Wisner performed improper and medically unnecessary genital examinations on patients from 2012 to 2014. He resigned and had his license to practice revoked in 2015.

