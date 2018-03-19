KCK high schools to start early, end late for remainder of spring semester

The district is starting classes earlier for the remainder of the year to make up for the four snow days where students stayed home earlier in early 2018. (Facebook/Sumner Academy of Arts & Science)

Kansas City, KS, high schools will be spending more time in the classroom, starting on Monday.

Spring break was cut a little short for students at Sumner Academy of Arts and Sciences. On Monday, students walked into school earlier.

According to Kansas state law, students are required to be in school for a specific number of days each year. That’s why students will be spending 12 extra minutes in class each day.

The time will be split, as students will come in five minutes earlier to start classes and finish their day seven minutes later than before.

Students at J.C Harmon, F.L. Schlagle, Washington and Wyandotte high schools will begin classes at 7:20 a.m. and will get out of school at 2:27 p.m. On Wednesdays, students will leave at 12:27 p.m.

At Sumner Academy, classes will begin at 8:05 a.m. and will end at 3:12 p.m. On Wednesdays, students will leave at 1:12 p.m.

The change will not affect middle or elementary schools in the district.

