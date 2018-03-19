Police seek man after homeowner finds armed individual robbing home in Olathe

When officers arrived, they spoke with the homeowner who says a white man was stealing from his house when he arrived home. (KCTV5)

Authorities in Olathe are searching for a man after a homeowner came home and found an armed person robbing his house on Sunday night.

It happened at about 9:08 a.m. at a house in the 17500 block of W 111th Place.

When officers arrived, they spoke with the homeowner who says a white man was stealing from his house when he arrived home.

The man is described as being 6-foot, 2-inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, with long, blonde hair. Officers say he is reported to be wearing a bandana, blue jeans and a black, hooded sweat-shirt.

Police say the man was armed with a gun and that he fled the scene after being confronted by the homeowner.

Officers say a second man was possibly with the suspect but say the homeowner could not provide a description.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the TIPS Hotline (816) 474-8477.

