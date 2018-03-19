Crews reopen all lanes of SB I-29 past Vivion after semi overturns in the Northland

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the semi hydroplaned and is laying in a ditch in the area, blocking part of the roadway. (KCTV5)

Authorities in the Northland closed two lanes of southbound Interstate 29 past Vivion Road after a tractor-trailer overturned early Monday morning.

It happened at about 3:52 a.m.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the semi hydroplaned and ended up in a ditch in the area, blocking part of the roadway.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

The truck driver says he slid on the wet roads, lost control and took out the guardrail on his way down the embankment.

Officials say the truck was hauling 2,500 pounds of cargo. No cargo was spilled during the crash.

Multiple tow trucks were called to the scene to pull the truck out of the ditch.

All lanes of southbound I-29 were reopened at about 8:40 a.m.

