2 lanes of SB I-29 closed past Vivion after semi overturns in the Northland

The latest explosion comes less than a week after police said three package explosions that happened over 10 days were connected.More >
After terrorists struck on September 11, 2001, a New York ferry captain helped evacuate hundreds of people. He died on Friday, one of the thousands of victims of cancer linked to the 9/11 attack.More >
She wasn't going to let this half-naked intruder win after he broke into her Phoenix apartment and attacked her.More >
The Gladstone Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened late Saturday night.More >
A boy shot his 13-year-old sister in the head and wounded her after an argument over a video game controller, according to authorities.More >
Nearly two weeks after a 16-year-old Pennsylvania girl vanished with a 45-year-old man, the pair was found Saturday in Mexico and the man was arrested, authorities say. Amy Yu was "unharmed and in good health."More >
The Memorial to John Brown at Quindaro Townsite statue was recently defaced. Among the items painted on the statue included a swatiska, "hail Satan" and racial slurs. The statue honoring the well-known abolitionist is located at 29th and Sewell in KCK. One of the oldest statues of Brown, it was dedicated in 1911. It's not the first Civil War themed monument to be vandalized in the metro. In August 2017, the United Daughters of the Confederacy monu...More >
A favorite shopping destination is closing its doors, and Toys "R" Us shoppers are wondering exact how it will affect them. Here's what we know so far.More >
Nicholas Comstock is wanted on a Missouri parole violation warrant for a sex offense and a Clay County warrant for sex offender registration violation.More >
