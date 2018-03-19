2 lanes of SB I-29 closed past Vivion after semi overturns in the Northland

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the semi is laying in a ditch in the area and is blocking part of the roadway. (KCTV5)

Authorities in the Northland have closed two lanes of southbound Interstate 29 past Vivion Road after a tractor-trailer overturned early Monday morning.

It happened at about 3:52 a.m.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the semi is laying in a ditch in the area and is blocking part of the roadway.

No injuries have been reported as a result of the incident.

Authorities do not know what caused the crash.

Officials say multiple lanes of the interstate are expected to remain closed until at least 7 or 8 a.m.

