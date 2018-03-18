Comeback for the ages: Nevada edges Cincinnati 75-73

By STEVE MEGARGEE
AP Sports Writer
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Josh Hall converted an offensive rebound for the tiebreaking basket with 9.1 seconds left as Nevada erased a 22-point deficit in the final 11 minutes of a stunning 75-73 victory over Cincinnati in the NCAA Tournament on Sunday.
Nevada's stirring comeback - the second-largest in tournament history - came just two days after the seventh-seeded Wolf Pack rallied from 14 points down to beat Texas 87-83 for its first NCAA victory since 2007.
The Wolf Pack (28-7) move on to an all-upstart South Region semifinal matchup with 11th-seeded Loyola-Chicago (30-5) on Thursday night.
"Nothing feels better than this," Nevada coach Eric Musselman said. "Nothing. Sweet 16!"
Cincinnati, the No. 2 seed, never trailed until Hall's tiebreaking basket but watched its lead disintegrate as it failed to make a basket in the final 5:45.
With the game tied in the closing seconds, Hall got a rebound off a missed shot by Cody Martin. Hall made a move in the paint and then hit the winning basket.
Cincinnati (31-5) never got off a shot before the buzzer. Cane Broome briefly lost control of the ball and then passed to the area of Gary Clark as the final seconds ticked away.
As the horn sounded, a stunned Clark lay on his back under the basket while Nevada's Jordan Caroline slid toward midcourt as part of a wild celebration.
Cody Martin had 25 points, seven assists, six rebounds and no turnovers to lead five Nevada players in double figures. Evans had 19 and Jarron Cumberland had 17 for Cincinnati.
BIG PICTURE
Nevada: Consider the Wolf Pack comeback kings. Nevada has trailed at halftime in five straight games and is still in the Sweet 16.
Cincinnati: The Bearcats had a 44-33 rebounding edge and outscored Nevada 20-9 in second-chance points but allowed Nevada to get the rebound that decided the game.
UP NEXT
Nevada is on to Atlanta.
Cincinnati has a long offseason ahead as it wonders how it let this game slip away.
___
More AP college basketball: https://collegebasketball.ap.org; https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 and https://www.podcastone.com/ap-sports-special-events
___
Follow Steve Megargee at https://twitter.com/stevemegargee
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A favorite shopping destination is closing its doors, and Toys "R" Us shoppers are wondering exact how it will affect them. Here's what we know so far.More >
A favorite shopping destination is closing its doors, and Toys "R" Us shoppers are wondering exact how it will affect them. Here's what we know so far.More >
The Gladstone Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened late Saturday night.More >
The Gladstone Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened late Saturday night.More >
Nearly two weeks after a 16-year-old Pennsylvania girl vanished with a 45-year-old man, the pair was found Saturday in Mexico and the man was arrested, authorities say. Amy Yu was "unharmed and in good health."More >
Nearly two weeks after a 16-year-old Pennsylvania girl vanished with a 45-year-old man, the pair was found Saturday in Mexico and the man was arrested, authorities say. Amy Yu was "unharmed and in good health."More >
After days of digging through 950 tons of steel and concrete, authorities say the remains of all six victims of the pedestrian bridge collapse in Florida have been recovered.More >
After days of digging through 950 tons of steel and concrete, authorities say the remains of all six victims of the pedestrian bridge collapse in Florida have been recovered.More >
Police have released the names of four people who were killed in Thursday's collapse of an unfinished pedestrian bridge near Florida International University.More >
Police have released the names of four people who were killed in Thursday's collapse of an unfinished pedestrian bridge near Florida International University.More >
Four men from the East Coast have been charged in Johnson County for allegedly stealing someone’s identity and trying to defraud them.More >
Four men from the East Coast have been charged in Johnson County for allegedly stealing someone’s identity and trying to defraud them.More >
Seventeen people are facing drunk-driving charges in Kansas City after a saturation effort on St. Patrick's Day, but that's fewer than last year.More >
Seventeen people are facing drunk-driving charges in Kansas City after a saturation effort on St. Patrick's Day, but that's fewer than last year.More >
The last of the perfect NCAA Tournament brackets have been busted by last night's historic win by the University of Maryland-Baltimore County. The Retrievers became the first No. 16 seed to beat a No. 1 seed in tournament history when they ousted Virginia, 74-54. ESPN Stats & Information says there are no perfect brackets left in ESPN's Tournament Challenge.More >
The last of the perfect NCAA Tournament brackets have been busted by last night's historic win by the University of Maryland-Baltimore County. The Retrievers became the first No. 16 seed to beat a No. 1 seed in tournament history when they ousted Virginia, 74-54. ESPN Stats & Information says there are no perfect brackets left in ESPN's Tournament Challenge.More >
An Overland Park man is facing arson charges in connection with a fire that happened at Cedar Crest Apartments on Friday.More >
An Overland Park man is facing arson charges in connection with a fire that happened at Cedar Crest Apartments on Friday.More >
Kansas City will turn green on Saturday as thousands of metro residents gather to ring in St. Patrick’s Day. Saturday’s festivities include the famed Kansas City St. Patrick’s Day Parade, featuring elaborate floats, Irish dancers and a several-story-high St. Patrick.More >
Kansas City will turn green on Saturday as thousands of metro residents gather to ring in St. Patrick’s Day. Saturday’s festivities include the famed Kansas City St. Patrick’s Day Parade, featuring elaborate floats, Irish dancers and a several-story-high St. Patrick.More >