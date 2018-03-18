Family, teammates upset after child with disability not allowed to play in league

A local youth soccer club is crying foul over the treatment of an 11-year-old with a disability.

Several of Cooper Walters’ teammates came out to Lathrop’s soccer field to show their support for him - after the parent league, Tri-County Soccer, told him he couldn’t play this weekend because he was too old.

Cooper’s parents say he was allowed to play in the 8-10 age bracket in the fall because they submitted a doctor’s note and got approval from the league.

They assumed that approval would last through the school year, but the local board says the league told them it didn’t - and waited until the morning of the first game to say so.

His parents say he’s not physically or emotionally ready to play with 12-year-olds.

"Anybody who’s seen Cooper play understands he is in the correct age category," said Ian Walters, the boy's father. "He didn’t score a goal last year or the year before that. He kicked the ball maybe five times. This is more of a social outlet for him. It’s the only social outlet that he can be a part of because of his autistic tics."

When we asked for a response, the Soccer Association for Youth league told KCTV5:

“We are a SAY affiliated league and will allow the child to play down and age division once SAY organizational Rules are satisfied.”

They gave four criteria involving essentially the same process as the family says they went through in the fall.

