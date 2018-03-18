John Brown statue in KCK defaced with swastika, slurs

The Memorial to John Brown at Quindaro Townsite statue was recently defaced.

Among the items painted on the statue included a swatiska, "hail Satan" and racial slurs.

The statue honoring the well-known abolitionist is located at 29th and Sewell in KCK. One of the oldest statues of Brown, it was dedicated in 1911.

It's not the first Civil War themed monument to be vandalized in the metro.

In August 2017, the United Daughters of the Confederacy monument at 55th and Ward Parkway was vandalized with a hammer and sickle, along with other letters.

By request of the Missouri Division of the United Daughters of the Confederacy, the monument was later removed.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more.

