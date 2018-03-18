Suspect charged with murder of Gladstone man

Franklin G. Liles has been charged with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action. He is currently being held on a $1,000,000 bail. (Clay County Sheriff's Office)

A 32-year-old Kansas City man has been charged with the murder of a Gladstone man.

Franklin G. Liles has been charged with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action. He is currently being held on a $1,000,000 bail.

This comes after police were called on March 17 to the 6500 block of North Broadway on a call about a one-vehicle accident. After arriving, they found Paulus T. Fermin suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Liles faces multiple life sentences if convicted.

