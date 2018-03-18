Shooting victim found in car by Gladstone police dies in hospita - KCTV5

Shooting victim found in car by Gladstone police dies in hospital

By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
By Michael Portman, Assignment Editor
GLADSTONE, MO (KCTV) -

The Gladstone Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened late Saturday night. 

Police say they were dispatched to the 6500 block of N. Broadway on a call about a one-vehicle accident. 

After arriving, they found a unresponsive man suffering from a gunshot wound. 

Later identified as Paulus T. Fermin, he was transported to a local hospital, where he later died. 

The Metro Squad was activated and are currently investigating the case. 

If you have more information, contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. 

