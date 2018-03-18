Shooting victim found in car by Gladstone police dies in hospital

A favorite shopping destination is closing its doors, and Toys "R" Us shoppers are wondering exact how it will affect them. Here's what we know so far.More >
The Gladstone Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened late Saturday night.More >
Nearly two weeks after a 16-year-old Pennsylvania girl vanished with a 45-year-old man, the pair was found Saturday in Mexico and the man was arrested, authorities say. Amy Yu was "unharmed and in good health."More >
After days of digging through 950 tons of steel and concrete, authorities say the remains of all six victims of the pedestrian bridge collapse in Florida have been recovered.More >
Police have released the names of four people who were killed in Thursday's collapse of an unfinished pedestrian bridge near Florida International University.More >
Four men from the East Coast have been charged in Johnson County for allegedly stealing someone’s identity and trying to defraud them.More >
Seventeen people are facing drunk-driving charges in Kansas City after a saturation effort on St. Patrick's Day, but that's fewer than last year.More >
The last of the perfect NCAA Tournament brackets have been busted by last night's historic win by the University of Maryland-Baltimore County. The Retrievers became the first No. 16 seed to beat a No. 1 seed in tournament history when they ousted Virginia, 74-54. ESPN Stats & Information says there are no perfect brackets left in ESPN's Tournament Challenge.More >
An Overland Park man is facing arson charges in connection with a fire that happened at Cedar Crest Apartments on Friday.More >
Kansas City will turn green on Saturday as thousands of metro residents gather to ring in St. Patrick’s Day. Saturday’s festivities include the famed Kansas City St. Patrick’s Day Parade, featuring elaborate floats, Irish dancers and a several-story-high St. Patrick.More >
