Shooting victim found in car by Gladstone police dies in hospital

The Gladstone Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened late Saturday night.

Police say they were dispatched to the 6500 block of N. Broadway on a call about a one-vehicle accident.

After arriving, they found a unresponsive man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Later identified as Paulus T. Fermin, he was transported to a local hospital, where he later died.

The Metro Squad was activated and are currently investigating the case.

If you have more information, contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.