After win against Seton Hall, more history for KU's Bill Self

Kansas head coach Bill Self applauds his seniors before an NCAA college basketball game against Oklahoma in Lawrence, Kan., Monday, Feb. 27, 2017. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

Add one more accomplishment to the growing list for Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self: He's now the winningest tournament coach in KU basketball history.

Entering Saturday's game against Seton Hall, Self and former Kansas Jayhawks head coach Roy Williams each had 34 tournament wins during their coaching reigns in Lawrence.

After the Jayhawks' 83-79 win against the Pirates, Self now stands alone with 35 victories.

While at KU, the Jayhawks have made 10 Sweet 16s, seven Elite Eights and two Final Fours.

He guided Kansas to the 2008 National Championship.

