DUI arrests down this year on St. Patrick's Day in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, MO (AP) -

Seventeen people are facing drunk-driving charges in Kansas City after a saturation effort on St. Patrick's Day, but that's fewer than last year.

For the first time in some 15 years, there were no DUI checkpoints in the metro on St. Patrick's Day.  It is a day where law enforcement typically checks thousands of drivers in an effort to curb potentially deadly crashes.

Because funding was cut, Kansas City  and Jackson County authorities combined forces once again,this time doing "saturation patrols" that sent several officers into areas known for problems with impaired drivers, like Westport.

Authorities say 58 vehicles were stopped and police issued 65 citations in addition to the 17 driving under the influence arrests.

"With ride-sharing becoming so available and really so inexpensive, there's definitely some generational factors that go along with this," said Jackson County Sgt. Douglas Blodgett. 

Last year, there were 41 DUIs. 

