DUI arrests down this year on St. Patrick's Day in Kansas City

A boy shot his 13-year-old sister in the head and wounded her after an argument over a video game controller, according to authorities.More >
A boy shot his 13-year-old sister in the head and wounded her after an argument over a video game controller, according to authorities.More >
Authorities have euthanized a snapping turtle after seizing it from an Idaho junior high school science teacher who is currently under investigation for feeding a small puppy to the reptile.More >
Authorities have euthanized a snapping turtle after seizing it from an Idaho junior high school science teacher who is currently under investigation for feeding a small puppy to the reptile.More >
She wasn't going to let this half-naked intruder win after he broke into her Phoenix apartment and attacked her.More >
She wasn't going to let this half-naked intruder win after he broke into her Phoenix apartment and attacked her.More >
Police are warning parents about a virtual kidnapping scam that begins with a single phone call.More >
Police are warning parents about a virtual kidnapping scam that begins with a single phone call.More >
Authorities in Olathe are searching for a man after a homeowner came home and found an armed person robbing his house on Sunday night.More >
Authorities in Olathe are searching for a man after a homeowner came home and found an armed person robbing his house on Sunday night.More >
The Gladstone Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened late Saturday night.More >
The Gladstone Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened late Saturday night.More >
After terrorists struck on September 11, 2001, a New York ferry captain helped evacuate hundreds of people. He died on Friday, one of the thousands of victims of cancer linked to the 9/11 attack.More >
After terrorists struck on September 11, 2001, a New York ferry captain helped evacuate hundreds of people. He died on Friday, one of the thousands of victims of cancer linked to the 9/11 attack.More >
The latest explosion comes less than a week after police said three package explosions that happened over 10 days were connected.More >
The latest explosion comes less than a week after police said three package explosions that happened over 10 days were connected.More >
Nearly two weeks after a 16-year-old Pennsylvania girl vanished with a 45-year-old man, the pair was found Saturday in Mexico and the man was arrested, authorities say. Amy Yu was "unharmed and in good health."More >
Nearly two weeks after a 16-year-old Pennsylvania girl vanished with a 45-year-old man, the pair was found Saturday in Mexico and the man was arrested, authorities say. Amy Yu was "unharmed and in good health."More >
This time, the bomb could have maimed anyone walking through this quiet Austin neighborhood. For the fourth time this month, a device exploded on residents in the Texas capital.More >
This time, the bomb could have maimed anyone walking through this quiet Austin neighborhood. For the fourth time this month, a device exploded on residents in the Texas capital.More >