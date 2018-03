The Kansas City Royals announced today that the club has optioned pitchers Miguel Almonte, Sam Gaviglio and Trevor Oaks, catcher Cam Gallagher and infielder Ramón Torres to Omaha (AAA).

Following today’s roster moves, the Royals have 46 players in Major League camp, which does not include pitcher Jesse Hahn (60-day disabled list) or outfielder Jorge Bonifacio (suspended).

Of the 46 players remaining, 19 of them are non-roster invitees.