Firefighters battle blaze at vacant building on Saturday night

Firefighters were battling a fire at a vacant building for hours on Saturday night.

The fire happened in the area of 33rd and Brooklyn and began around 6 p.m. Firefighters were still there at 10 p.m.

When KCTV5 News first arrived at the scene, the building was engulfed in flames and a huge cloud of smoke was hovering over the top that could be seen for miles.

The roof of the building did collapse and brick could be seen laying all across the road.

Due to the size of the fire, crews immediately went into defense mode. That means they started fighting the fire from the outside of the building, as opposed to going inside.

One man who lives in the area said he watched crews battle the fire from his back porch.

“I heard a boom,” Steven Bell said. “So I thought maybe it was a car wreck down the hill here. At 33rd and Garfield, and Brooklyn. So, what happened is, it wasn’t a car wreck, it was a building going up, engulfed.”

According to a battalion chief on-scene, the building used to have individual storefronts but has been vacant.

There were no injuries.

Investigators are working to learn the cause of the fire.

