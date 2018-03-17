4 men charged in Johnson County in connection with identity theft

Four men from the East Coast have been charged in Johnson County for allegedly stealing someone’s identity and trying to defraud them.

Julius Allen Hines from New Jersey and Marcos Emil Friessner-Cabrera from the Bronx have both been charged with identity theft and conspiracy to commit identity theft.

Luis Antonio Nunez from New Jersey and Ricardo Orasmin Cabrera from Pennsylvania also both face charges of identity theft and conspiracy to commit identity theft, but have additionally been charged with making false information.

Court documents say the four conspired to commit the crime because they travel from New York to Kansas, had fraudulent identification, and had multiple cell phones.

The documents also say that Nunez and Cabrera ?were in the process of trying to stop the authorities from finding out about the identity theft aspects, or made up false information to cover that up.

