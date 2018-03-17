Overland Park man charged in connection with apartment fire

An Overland Park man is facing arson charges in connection with a fire that happened at Cedar Crest Apartments on Friday.

Darian Deron Patrick Mitchell has been charged with one count of arson and one count of aggravated arson.

According to court documents, Mitchell damaged an apartment at the complex by causing a fire with a dishwasher in some way.

The aggravated arson charge stems from the fact that a woman living in a neighboring apartment had a substantial risk of bodily harm. The arson charge is related to the damage that was caused at the apartment Mitchell was in, which was also occupied by a woman.

The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. on Friday in the area of 91st Street and Glenwood Street, which is when someone called the fire department and said smoke and fire was coming from an apartment on the second floor.

When the firefighters arrived, the fire had spread to the stove and cabinets.

It took about 20 minutes to extinguish.

According to the fire department, one person who was displaced by the fire will be staying with family. Another person was displaced because of water damage and will stay with family or friends.

The fire didn’t spread to other units, so everyone else was able to return home.

Mitchell’s bond has been set at $50,000, cash or surety.

The smoke alarms were reported to have worked properly.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.