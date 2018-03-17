Police investigating homicide at Firelight Lounge

Police are investigating a homicide that left a man dead in Firelight Lounge.

The shooting happened at about 1:30 a.m. at the business in the 1800 block of Parallel Parkway.

When officers arrived, they found a man in his mid-30s who had died from an apparent gunshot wound inside the business.

The homicide is still being investigated.

Anyone with information is asked to call 816-474-8477.

No other information is available at this time.

