Police investigating homicide at Firelight Lounge

By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -

Police are investigating a homicide that left a man dead in Firelight Lounge.

The shooting happened at about 1:30 a.m. at the business in the 1800 block of Parallel Parkway. 

When officers arrived, they found a man in his mid-30s who had died from an apparent gunshot wound inside the business. 

The homicide is still being investigated. 

Anyone with information is asked to call 816-474-8477.

No other information is available at this time. 

