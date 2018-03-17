Police identify man killed during shooting at Firelight Lounge - KCTV5

Police identify man killed during shooting at Firelight Lounge

By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -

Police in Kansas City, KS, have identified the man shot and killed at the Firelight Lounge early Saturday morning.

The shooting happened at about 1:30 a.m. at the business, located in the 1800 block of Parallel Parkway. 

When officers arrived, they found a man in his mid-30s who had died from an apparent gunshot wound inside the business.

Police later identified the man as Michael Williams Jr., 25, of Kansas City, MO.

The homicide remains under investigation. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline (816) 474-8477.

