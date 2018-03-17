Police investigating after man's body is found at 12th, Jackson - KCTV5

By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

The authorities are investigating a homicide after a man's body was found in the area of 12th and Jackson. 

Police went to the area around 7:30 a.m. on Saturday after someone called asked for an ambulance. 

When help arrived, a man was found in the parking lot with no signs of life. 

The authorities have said that the cause of death is not being released at this time.

There is currently no suspect description. 

